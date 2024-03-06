California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,860 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 351,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,860 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $10,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 233.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 20,095 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth about $445,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 35.8% in the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 387,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 55,257 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.93.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 190,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of -27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.80. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $46.51.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.84%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

