California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,156 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,156 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Regal Rexnord worth $10,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RRX. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $702,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $3,124,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $5,758,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wolfe Research raised Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of RRX stock opened at $166.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.34. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $97.18 and a 12 month high of $173.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -160.92%.

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 1,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.09, for a total transaction of $320,719.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,326.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $109,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,821,516.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 1,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.09, for a total value of $320,719.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,326.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,570 shares of company stock worth $892,301 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

