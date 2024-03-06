California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of EastGroup Properties worth $8,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 12.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 726,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,975,000 after purchasing an additional 81,636 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 4.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 174.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $456,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,752,230.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EGP opened at $179.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.45 and a 52 week high of $188.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EGP shares. Mizuho lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.83.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

