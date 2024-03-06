Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,925 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $96.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.01. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.83. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $117.84.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 111.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lowered Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $138.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at $26,237,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $637,677.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,082 shares in the company, valued at $7,373,803.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at $26,237,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

