Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP decreased its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,523,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 171,464 shares during the period. Cameco makes up 3.8% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.58% of Cameco worth $100,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Cameco by 1,049.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Performance

NYSE CCJ opened at $40.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.11 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.03. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $51.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CCJ

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.