Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock Position Lifted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,571 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Campbell Soup worth $22,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 7,981.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $56.04.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 55.85%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.88.

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at $630,885.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

