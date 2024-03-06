Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target to C$60.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.25.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Trading Down 1.8 %

Insider Activity at Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Shares of BDGI opened at C$42.92 on Monday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52-week low of C$24.55 and a 52-week high of C$48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.73. The stock has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, Senior Officer Leon Joseph Steven Walsh acquired 2,372 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$40.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,230.85. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,847 shares of company stock worth $115,385. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.