Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued on Thursday, February 29th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.25. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $5.03 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

CM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $48.77 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6634 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth $4,509,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 563,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,768,000 after acquiring an additional 95,463 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,673,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,890,000 after acquiring an additional 176,750 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,926,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,363,000 after acquiring an additional 230,044 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 30,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

