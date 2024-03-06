Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.73.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$28.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.89. The firm has a market cap of C$2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$22.96 and a 1 year high of C$31.64.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.05. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of C$291.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$292.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6658323 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Western Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 39.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Western Bank

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$67,590.00. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Stories

