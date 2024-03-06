Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $190.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.38% from the company’s current price.

AMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.16.

AMD opened at $205.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $78.51 and a 52-week high of $211.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,171 shares of company stock worth $31,638,976 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

