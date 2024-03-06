Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Trading Up 5.7% on Insider Buying Activity

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $5.94 and last traded at $5.89. Approximately 594,485 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 929,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Specifically, EVP Rick C. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,511.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Morris J. Huey II purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick C. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,511.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 22,389 shares of company stock valued at $127,707. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Capitol Federal Financial Trading Up 4.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $776.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.42.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $82.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,474 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,371 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 164,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

