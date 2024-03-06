Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

NYSE CPRI opened at $45.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.91. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.03. Capri has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capri will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,240,000 after acquiring an additional 119,122 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth about $166,766,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,973,000 after acquiring an additional 177,979 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,707,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,246,000 after acquiring an additional 581,882 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,447,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

