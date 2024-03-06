Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.36% and a negative net margin of 565.21%. The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS.

NASDAQ CARA opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $10.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 117.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $93,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $59,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CARA. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.79.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

