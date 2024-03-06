CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTREFree Report) by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 474,563 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of CareTrust REIT worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the third quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 366.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.04. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 228.57%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTRE. KeyCorp lifted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

