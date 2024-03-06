Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,674 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Carter’s worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Carter’s by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 365.4% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 129.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Insider Transactions at Carter’s

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Price Performance

NYSE:CRI opened at $81.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $87.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.81 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

