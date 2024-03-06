Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 38.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,865,000 after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth about $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $92.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 205.23, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.89. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $95.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.08 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CWST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Edmond Coletta sold 8,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $746,871.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 168,556 shares in the company, valued at $15,220,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

