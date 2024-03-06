CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CASI

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 11.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

Shares of CASI opened at $5.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.40 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASI. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.