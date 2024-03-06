cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Trading Down 0.8%

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.69. 10,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 118,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
The company has a market cap of $2.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.11.
cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. cbdMD had a negative net margin of 87.07% and a negative return on equity of 118.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter.
cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD, Paw CBD, hempMD, and cbdMD Botanicals. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, drink mixes, and sleep, focus, and calming aids.
