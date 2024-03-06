CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) Trading 2.4% Higher

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.17. 118,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
CBL & Associates Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments.
