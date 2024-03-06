Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.61

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.61 and last traded at $12.61, with a volume of 3787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Cellebrite DI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Cellebrite DI Stock Down 3.3 %

Institutional Trading of Cellebrite DI

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 125.1% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 375,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 208,566 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth $50,270,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 30.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 166.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth $2,399,000. Institutional investors own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

Featured Stories

