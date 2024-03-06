Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 88.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,488 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Celsius were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Celsius by 24.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Celsius during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Celsius by 146.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Price Performance

Celsius stock opened at $86.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 112.15 and a beta of 1.87. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $88.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The business had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.13.

Get Our Latest Report on CELH

Insider Activity at Celsius

In related news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $13,749,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 352,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,404,157.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $2,015,198.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,603,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,354,054.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $13,749,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 352,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,404,157.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 960,568 shares of company stock valued at $49,436,582 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.