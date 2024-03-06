Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Up 6.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $90.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Celsius traded as high as $84.40 and last traded at $84.30. 2,610,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 5,230,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.27.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CELH. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

Get Celsius alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Celsius

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Celsius

In other news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $13,749,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 352,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,404,157.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $13,749,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 352,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,404,157.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 9,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $848,134.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,550 shares in the company, valued at $31,715,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 960,568 shares of company stock worth $49,436,582. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Celsius by 761.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 190,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,612,000 after acquiring an additional 167,977 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Celsius by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,825,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. JW Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,160,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,551,000 after buying an additional 108,292 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 112.15 and a beta of 1.87.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.77 million. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The business’s revenue was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.