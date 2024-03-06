Central Puerto (CEPU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) is set to release its 12/31/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Friday, March 8th. Analysts expect Central Puerto to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Central Puerto Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CEPU opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Central Puerto has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $9.84.
Central Puerto Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. Central Puerto’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.
Central Puerto Company Profile
Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.
