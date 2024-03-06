Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.81.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CERT. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Certara alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CERT

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Certara

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Certara by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 16,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Certara by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Certara by 71.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Certara by 18.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the first quarter worth about $111,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Certara Stock Performance

NASDAQ CERT opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.50. Certara has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.17, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62.

About Certara

(Get Free Report

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.