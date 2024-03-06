Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,859 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Certara worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CERT. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Certara by 83.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Certara by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Certara by 71.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Certara by 18.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Certara during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CERT. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.81.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

