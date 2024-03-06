CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$6.50 to C$6.75. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. CES Energy Solutions traded as high as C$4.87 and last traded at C$4.87, with a volume of 26293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.81.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares set a C$4.75 price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.30 to C$5.85 in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.43.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CES Energy Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Richard Lee Baxter sold 325,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.29, for a total transaction of C$1,071,862.26. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.75.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$553.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$538.23 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.5947631 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

About CES Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.