ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $3.50. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $8.25 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CHPT

ChargePoint Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $836.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.63. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.92 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 119.40% and a negative net margin of 81.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $33,867.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 855,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,391.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $92,868 over the last ninety days. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after buying an additional 48,903 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.