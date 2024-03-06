Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 191.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,181 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $15,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $157.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $117.18 and a 1-year high of $166.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.32.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

