Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Receives $197.10 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.10.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,227,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $209,529,000 after purchasing an additional 19,674 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 122,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNG opened at $153.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $135.30 and a 12 month high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

