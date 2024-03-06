Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $4.46 Per Share

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) – Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Chord Energy in a report issued on Friday, March 1st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $4.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.41. The consensus estimate for Chord Energy’s current full-year earnings is $21.00 per share.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CHRD. Bank of America lowered shares of Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.20.

Chord Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $163.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy has a 12 month low of $117.05 and a 12 month high of $175.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.01.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chord Energy news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $204,687.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,078.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $462,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,209 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,867.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $204,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,078.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $2,180,938. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chord Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRD. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 68.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after buying an additional 15,632 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 444,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,061,000 after buying an additional 32,429 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the third quarter worth $705,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 119.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 368,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,732,000 after buying an additional 200,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 22.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chord Energy

(Get Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.