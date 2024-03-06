Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Shares Down 1.9%

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.20 and last traded at $14.57. Approximately 4,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 200% from the average daily volume of 1,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.31.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Cambodia, Canada, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the United States, and Vietnam. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

