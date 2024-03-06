Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 57.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 11.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ciena by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 40.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of CIEN opened at $61.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $63.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 246,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,926,618. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $181,970.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,502,766.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 246,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,926,618. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,574 shares of company stock valued at $6,144,379 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

