Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 276.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,874 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Cinemark worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNK. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 11.1% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 192,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter valued at $280,000. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 52.5% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 63,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,853 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter valued at $5,505,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter valued at $675,000.

CNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

In other news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $328,182.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cinemark stock opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.27. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $19.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.67 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 72.91% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

