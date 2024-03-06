CI&T (CINT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect CI&T to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CI&T Stock Down 1.2 %

CINT opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. CI&T has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $634.50 million, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CINT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on CI&T in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of CI&T in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CI&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CI&T

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in CI&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

