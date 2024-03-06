Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 109,692 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Clean Harbors worth $22,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,974,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,138,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,492,000 after purchasing an additional 75,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,418,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,941,000 after purchasing an additional 87,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 997,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,008,000 after purchasing an additional 88,779 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total transaction of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $189.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.63. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.70 and a twelve month high of $190.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

