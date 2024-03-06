CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Chardan Capital raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.86, but opened at $18.91. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. CleanSpark shares last traded at $18.98, with a volume of 11,094,351 shares changing hands.

CLSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on CleanSpark from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.72.

In other CleanSpark news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $416,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,217.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 322,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $6,754,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,698,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,539,189.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $416,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 249,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,217.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 399,620 shares of company stock valued at $7,916,289 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 60.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 533.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 3,177.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.26. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The company had revenue of $73.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

