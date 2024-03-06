Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 303.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,402 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,926 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 35,934 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth $6,846,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 442.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 746,945 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,675,000 after acquiring an additional 609,295 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 343,465 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 178,864 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 154.6% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 714,361 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,165,000 after buying an additional 433,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

CLF opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. BNP Paribas lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CLF

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.