CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,141,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the January 31st total of 3,940,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 387.0 days.
CMOC Group Stock Performance
CMOC Group stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. CMOC Group has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.58.
About CMOC Group
