CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,141,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the January 31st total of 3,940,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 387.0 days.

CMOC Group Stock Performance

CMOC Group stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. CMOC Group has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.58.

Get CMOC Group alerts:

About CMOC Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

CMOC Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, refining, and trading of copper, cobalt, molybdenum, phosphates, and other base and rare metals. The company provides import and export of goods and technology, consulting, enterprise operating and management, logistics, and transportation businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for CMOC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMOC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.