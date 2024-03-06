CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,550,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the January 31st total of 10,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

CMS Energy Price Performance

NYSE CMS opened at $59.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $63.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.44.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMS Energy

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 1,213.6% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.