CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNO. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

CNO stock opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.03. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $28.39.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough sold 15,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $414,447.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 202,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,322.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 7,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $195,211.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,751,561.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough sold 15,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $414,447.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,322.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,259 shares of company stock worth $970,578 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,332,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,511 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,205,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,806,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,739,000 after purchasing an additional 626,454 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $10,568,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,393,000 after purchasing an additional 290,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.