CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

CNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

CNX Resources stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.32.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.59. CNX Resources had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $999.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $25,537.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,065.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 79.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

