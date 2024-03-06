Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.78

Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $505.97 million, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. Cognyte Software's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 16.7% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,234,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,789,000 after acquiring an additional 605,165 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,231,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,985,000 after acquiring an additional 48,011 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 5.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,047,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after acquiring an additional 218,294 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 1.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,034,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,482,000 after acquiring an additional 55,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 42.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,285,073 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 685,890 shares in the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

