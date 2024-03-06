Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Hits New 12-Month High at $220.95

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $220.95 and last traded at $220.95, with a volume of 1004440 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $205.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $124.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coinbase Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 5.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.40 and a 200 day moving average of $117.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 802.85 and a beta of 3.36.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathryn Haun sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.41, for a total value of $368,142.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,025,878.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 42,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.34, for a total transaction of $8,015,788.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,585,661.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Haun sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.41, for a total value of $368,142.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,630 shares in the company, valued at $20,025,878.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,150,671 shares of company stock valued at $168,041,822. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 82,582 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 404,779 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after buying an additional 118,670 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,653 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $22,873,000 after buying an additional 61,788 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 96,971 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

