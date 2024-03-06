Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the January 31st total of 266,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Color Star Technology Trading Down 3.8 %

ADD stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55. Color Star Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78.

Institutional Trading of Color Star Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Color Star Technology stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.72% of Color Star Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Color Star Technology Company Profile

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

