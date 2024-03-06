Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.70 and last traded at $29.70. Approximately 420 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.

Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter.

About Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF

The Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (ESGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index composed of 100 equities from developed markets outside of the US (excluding REITs). Securities are screened for dividend yields and the Investment Managers proprietary ESGM Ratings that draw on the SASB materiality framework.

