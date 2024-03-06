Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Position Lessened by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Comfort Systems USA worth $14,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,142,542.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at $71,142,542.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total transaction of $3,951,231.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,307,486.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,814 shares of company stock valued at $12,216,585. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $314.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $127.09 and a one year high of $329.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

