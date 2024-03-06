Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) vs. Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Critical Review

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) and Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Commerce Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Commerce Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Dividends

Commerce Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Commercial National Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Commerce Bancshares pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Commercial National Financial pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Commerce Bancshares has increased its dividend for 56 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerce Bancshares 0 5 0 0 2.00 Commercial National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Commerce Bancshares and Commercial National Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $53.17, indicating a potential downside of 1.74%. Given Commerce Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Commerce Bancshares is more favorable than Commercial National Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Commerce Bancshares and Commercial National Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce Bancshares $1.95 billion 3.60 $477.06 million $3.63 14.90 Commercial National Financial $27.39 million N/A $6.17 million $1.56 5.83

Commerce Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial National Financial. Commercial National Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commerce Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Commerce Bancshares and Commercial National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce Bancshares 24.41% 17.46% 1.49% Commercial National Financial 22.54% N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Commerce Bancshares has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Commerce Bancshares beats Commercial National Financial on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; retail branch network; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards. The Commercial segment provides corporate lending, leasing, international, merchant and commercial bank card, and securities safekeeping and bond accounting services; and business products, government deposits, and related commercial cash management services, as well as sells fixed income securities to correspondent banks, corporations, public institutions, municipalities, and individuals. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate planning, advisory and discretionary investment portfolio management, and brokerage services, as well as private banking accounts. The company also offers private equity investment, securities brokerage, insurance agency, specialty lending, and leasing services, as well as online and mobile banking services. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

About Commercial National Financial

(Get Free Report)

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts. It also offers personal loan products, such as automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, personal lines of credit, and unsecured term loans, as well as home equity loans and mortgage loans; and business loans, including secured lines of credit, business equity line of credit, SBA loans, equipment loans, real estate loans, vehicle loans, term loans, USDA loan programs, and capital access loan programs. In addition, the company provides other services comprising business VISA check cards, debit and ATM cards, business statement savings, business certificates of deposit, merchant services, night depository, telephone banking, online banking, e-statements, direct deposit of payroll for employees, child support payments, collection of receivables, and remote deposit capture, as well as treasury services. It provides its services through offices located in Barry, Gratiot, Ingham, Kent, and Montcalm counties in Michigan. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Ithaca, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.