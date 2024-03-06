Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Hits New 52-Week High at $100.20

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $100.20 and last traded at $100.20, with a volume of 247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Commvault Systems Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.95.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $216.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $93,782.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,206 shares in the company, valued at $682,624.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commvault Systems

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 25.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 36.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 34.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 8.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

