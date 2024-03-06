Comparing Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) & SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) and Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SpringWorks Therapeutics and Acorda Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpringWorks Therapeutics N/A -65.69% -57.04% Acorda Therapeutics -14.35% -21.45% -4.25%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SpringWorks Therapeutics and Acorda Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SpringWorks Therapeutics $5.45 million 681.58 -$325.10 million ($5.14) -9.79 Acorda Therapeutics $118.57 million 0.14 -$65.92 million ($17.11) -0.77

Volatility and Risk

Acorda Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than SpringWorks Therapeutics. SpringWorks Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acorda Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

SpringWorks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acorda Therapeutics has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SpringWorks Therapeutics and Acorda Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpringWorks Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Acorda Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $63.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.14%. Given SpringWorks Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SpringWorks Therapeutics is more favorable than Acorda Therapeutics.

Summary

Acorda Therapeutics beats SpringWorks Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors. The company is also developing mirdametinib, an oral small molecule MEK inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 1-associated plexiform neurofibromas, as well as Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of NF1-PN; mirdametinib + lifirafenib, a combination therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced or refractory solid tumors; and mirdametinib in monotherapy and combination approaches to treat solid tumors. In addition, it develops BGB-3245, an oral selective small molecule inhibitor of monomeric and dimeric forms of activating BRAF mutations. The company has collaborations with BeiGene, Ltd. and GlaxoSmithKline LLC; and license agreements with Pfizer Inc. for nirogacestat and mirdametinib. It also has a license agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven and the Flanders Institute for Biotechnology for a portfolio of novel small molecule inhibitors of the TEA Domain; and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute for a portfolio of novel small molecule inhibitors of Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Acorda Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. The company's product pipeline includes Cimaglermin alfa (GGF2), a member of neuregulin growth factor family which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for recovery of neurological injury, as well as to enhance heart function in animal models of heart failure. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreement with Biogen Inc. for the development and commercialization of Ampyra. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Pearl River, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.