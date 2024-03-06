Comparing Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) & BANDAI NAMCO (OTCMKTS:NCBDY)

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) and BANDAI NAMCO (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mattel and BANDAI NAMCO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Mattel alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mattel $5.44 billion 1.26 $214.40 million $0.61 31.74 BANDAI NAMCO N/A N/A N/A C$60.81 0.16

Mattel has higher revenue and earnings than BANDAI NAMCO. BANDAI NAMCO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mattel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mattel 3.94% 21.25% 7.04% BANDAI NAMCO N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Mattel and BANDAI NAMCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mattel and BANDAI NAMCO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mattel 0 4 4 0 2.50 BANDAI NAMCO 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mattel presently has a consensus price target of $22.43, indicating a potential upside of 15.85%. Given Mattel’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mattel is more favorable than BANDAI NAMCO.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.5% of Mattel shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Mattel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mattel beats BANDAI NAMCO on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mattel

(Get Free Report)

Mattel, Inc., a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands. The company also provides action figures, building sets, and games under the Masters of the Universe, MEGA, UNO, Lightyear, Jurassic World, WWE, and Star Wars brands; and licensor partner brands, including Disney, Pixar, Microsoft, NBCUniversal, and WWE. It sells its products directly to consumers through its catalog, website, and proprietary retail stores; retailers, including discount and free-standing toy stores, chain stores, department stores, and other retail outlets; and wholesalers, as well as through agents and distributors. Mattel, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

About BANDAI NAMCO

(Get Free Report)

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Digital Business, Toys and Hobby Business, IP Production Business, and Amusement Business. It offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery products, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, consumer electronics, stationery and visual products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, robot toys, prizes, and other products; and contract services for inspecting and testing. The company plans, develops, and distributes network and PC content, home video games, internet-based online games, and other software and services; provides visual substrates, online distribution platforms, services for IP fans, after-sales services, indoor-use recreation products, and pre-owned amusement machines and products; plans, produces, and sells amusement machines; and plans and operates entertainment facilities. In addition, it provides animation, visual, and music content; artist discovery and development services; produces live events; plans and produces TV animation programs; and manages restaurants; and production and agency operations in sports entertainment. Further, the company is involved in the distribution, customs brokerage, product inspection, product manufacturing support, truck freight, industrial waste collection and transportation, logistics management, warehouse operations, and vehicle maintenance activities; procurement, import, and export of toys; and administration and management of copyrights and other rights. The company was formerly known as NAMCO BANDAI Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. in June 2014. BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.